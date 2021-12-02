Huawei FreeBuds 4i: Affordable and Excellent Noise-canceling Headphones

Is noise disturbing your work, your studies, or your life? Today’s fast-paced life makes many people long for leisure or relaxation. On the way to the end of the day or after class, if you can listen to music or the radio then it can be seen as a spice in a busy life. For friends who travel frequently, it is also very good to have a quiet environment when they are on the train or plane.

Everyone expects from a Bluetooth headset, firstly, that it can have the function of active noise cancellation, secondly, the battery life can be very good, and it can also perform well in terms of sound quality, design, and comfort. And the most important thing is to hope that the price can be more reasonable. The Huawei FreeBuds 4i can meet these needs and bring further surprises and can also meet the expectations of many people.

Appearance

Huawei FreeBuds 4i is available in three colors: white, black and red. The design of the Huawei FreeBuds 4i charging case is inspired by the pebbles on the black beach of Iceland. It’s very light and also small in the hand, with a rounded body and a natural arch that matches the shape of the pebbles to provide maximum comfort for users with the most suitable arch. When you hold it in your hand, the delicate feeling that the headset transmits to the palm of your hand.

The headphone handle is designed over the entire surface. After experimenting with comfort a thousand times over, the TWS earphones, which are suitable for most auditory canal structures, are finely polished and are comfortable to wear for a whole day. According to official information, the quality of the Huawei FreeBuds 4i is only 5.5g per ear, which according to personality tests is basically correct, so there is no pressure to wear it for a long time, and it also comes with 3 sizes of soft silicone earbuds. Users can use them according to their own wearing experience. Choose the size of the earbuds to make it more stable and convenient to wear.

Functions

Freebuds 4i supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and can precisely record human voices with two microphones thanks to the new technology. The unique windproof structure design can improve the ability to reduce wind noise. With an ambient noise transmission mode, the conversation can be heard clearly without removing the headset.

The noise-canceling performance of the Huawei FreeBuds 4i is also relatively good in noisy intersections. The cars that normally roar in the ears have become much quieter, and the horns that crowd between cars won’t be as harsh anymore. It’s great for listening to soothing music and thinking about things while walking.

Long battery life: When the headset is fully charged, it can listen to music for 10 hours with the noise-canceling turned off, and it can take 4 hours after 10 minutes of charging. With a 10mm moving coil unit and polymer composite membrane, the human voice is clear and thorough and the instrument details are superb.

Because of the support for super-fast charging, Huawei FreeBuds 4i can also achieve an exaggerated charging speed of “10 minutes of charging and 4 hours of listening to music”. After testing, after placing the earbuds back in the charging case for 10 minutes, the left and right ears were each charged to 35% power. If the noise reduction function is turned off, it can be used for more than 4 hours.

This means that even if you forget to charge it before going out or after work, it can be charged quickly while packing your luggage to meet your commuting needs.

Sound quality

Many people fear that the bluetooth headset will degrade the sound quality due to the lack of wire, but this headset will not. Huawei FreeBuds 4i uses a customized sound unit that adds a 10 mm moving coil unit to the compact housing. A larger plunger coil unit brings a larger membrane and a faster sound field, which can significantly improve the sensitivity of lower frequencies. Bring a pulsating bass performance. Huawei FreeBuds 4i also uses the “PEEK + PU” polymer composite membrane. PEEK material is mainly used in the aerospace industry. It’s light and powerful, gives the speaker high sensitivity and rich dynamics shows more musical details.