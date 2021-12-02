British aeronautical engineer says famous Malaysian plane has crashed | political news

The Times reports that a British aeronautical engineer has solved one of the biggest mysteries of aviation by using new surveillance technology to locate Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which went missing 7 years ago.

The Times quoted A statement Richard Godfrey, a founding member of the Independent Commission for the Investigation of the Disappearance of the Malaysian Boeing 777, told the panel of experts that he was “very confident” that the new mapping project had found the crash site in the Indian Ocean at 1,200. Miles west of Perth, Australia.

The plane went missing on March 8, 2014, on a 6-hour night flight from the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.

Observers showed the plane mysteriously reversing its course and flying south into the Indian Ocean, where it is believed to have run out of fuel and crashed.

The biggest and most expensive search process

The disappearance led to the largest and most expensive search operation in civil aviation history. No trace of the aircraft was found during surface and undersea searches, but more than 30 parts and components were confirmed to belong to the aircraft, including parts of one of the two largest wings off the coast of the Indian Ocean.

Using a new project to research the relationship of historical aircraft with radio waves, Godfrey found in his study that the hilly seas of the southern Indian Ocean should be less than 2.5 miles above sea level.

The Times says the site has been included in previous underwater searches, but this study will encourage further investigation of the site.

Peter Foley, head of the largest and longest-running research on aircraft conducted by the Australian Bureau of Transport Safety, was quoted as saying that despite Godfrey’s methods competing, he deserved the many years of effort he had put into the aircraft.

Godfrey’s findings are “expected to inspire new research later next year,” Australia’s airline Ratings said today.

The Times believes this was done by US-based submarine drilling company Ocean Infiniti, which in 2018 entered into an agreement with its owner Malaysia on a “find, no charge” basis and conducted its second failed search. Government ..

The newspaper points out that Professor Sarita Pathiarachchi, head of the Department of Marine Sciences at the University of Western Australia, has long relied on the location identified by Godfrey, located 120.1.1 miles west of Perth and 95,300 degrees east at 33.177 degrees. The wreckage of the plane was found.

This agrees with many facts

It is compatible with UK Inmarsat satellite data, aeronautical performance and engineering data, weather on the track and 33 debris detected.

The Times also noted that the technology used by Godfrey uses a little-known online database of stored communications between computerized radio transmitters and receivers, called Spots.

Godfrey told Australia’s Seven Television Network that his theory was that the crash was deliberately planned by one of its pilots, which has been called into question by Australian experts.