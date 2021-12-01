Uber is releasing one million euros to help drivers who are forced to park

Last week, the Brussels Court of Appeals ruled that Uber could no longer use the Brussels LVC license (car rental with driver), meaning 95% of current drivers. The American company Uber announced it: will release one million euros to help those who are forced to stop driving hundreds. Echo announces that Uber drivers will receive a bonus of 500 500 for a two-week compulsory strike period, with a vote on the adhesive plaster order pending.

To benefit from this, you must be an active driver on the platform in October and November 2021. They hope to resume their operation from next December 10, when they were promised a blaster order.

The announcement comes the day after a taxi demonstration in front of the Brussels Parliament. ” Under the pretext of modernity, we agree to bring back working conditions that existed in the early 19th century. Sam Bouchel underlined , General Secretary of the Brussels Taxi Federation (BTF)

Last Thursday, the Brussels government agreed to find an urgent solution to the situation of Uber drivers by filing an order. Adhesive coating In the Parliament of Brussels. But the PS, isolated in the Brussels government, refuses to follow the other majority parties that put forward a plan on Monday. Ridouane Chahid, chairman of the PS group, ruled that the plan was “commanded by Uber” and accused Défi of “wanting to transfer ready-made text written by a multinational company to Brussels”.

Echolo, who says the harshest words to Rudy Verworth, does not want an alternative majority. The Brussels executive is blocked and in crisis.

Uber’s new communication is brilliant. While the Brussels government is currently cutting itself off without finding a solution, the US multinational is releasing funds. If help is not enough to meet the needs of all Uber drivers, it comes face to face with the PS’s talk. “

Internationally critical of both tax aspects and labor law

“And it reminds me via Redoane Chahid”

It was condemned in other countries. ”

She does the business of MR and Défi supporting the plaster order.