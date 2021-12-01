Home Economy Uber is releasing one million euros to help drivers who are forced to park

Dec 01, 2021 0 Comments
Last week, the Brussels Court of Appeals ruled that Uber could no longer use the Brussels LVC license (car rental with driver), meaning 95% of current drivers. The American company Uber announced it: will release one million euros to help those who are forced to stop driving hundreds. Echo announces that Uber drivers will receive a bonus of 500 500 for a two-week compulsory strike period, with a vote on the adhesive plaster order pending.

To benefit from this, you must be an active driver on the platform in October and November 2021. They hope to resume their operation from next December 10, when they were promised a blaster order.

