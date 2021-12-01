Home Sports Shock reveals why he doesn’t want to wear Jordan on his feet

Shock reveals why he doesn’t want to wear Jordan on his feet

Dec 01, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal et Michael Jordan

Note In the world of footwear or basketball, the Jordanian brand is a true juggernaut in its field. But Shahul O’Neill did not want to wear it after a strange experience.

Luca Donczyk, Russell Westbrook, Zion Williamson, Carmelo Anthony, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal and many more: The list of players wearing Jordanian shoes is up to a handful, a sign of the immense impact of the world-famous brand “Jumpman” on the orange ball. However, some players choose to go in a different direction, that is … Shahul O’Neill.

Now independent and the leader of a brand that promotes low-cost shoes, Big Cactus is best known for wearing Reebok during his career, for example, Alan Iverson. So why not Jordan? In an interview with the Complex site, Colossus explained that his problem with the famous “J” was in his youth.

Shock Jordan is not wearing it for some silly reason

When Jordans came out, everyone was buying them because this is the first time sneakers like that have come out. I wore Converse like “friends” from memory. Cheap shoes. Anyway, everyone had Jordan. But I do odd jobs, lawn mowing, dog walking, babysitting.

And when I went to the store they didn’t have my shoe size. Below are 2 levels only! So I tried them, picked them up, and I was in so much pain when I went to school. This is the last time I have worn Jordan. These shoes have corns on my feet to this day.

It was a bad first experience and due to size, Shock decided to draw the final line in Jordan’s pair. A radical decision, of course, but all of this did not prevent Diesel from signing one of the most important industries in history. That too is a downside.

Shahul O’Neill missed his meeting with Jordan. Being a monster is not easy …

