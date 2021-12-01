Home Science Omicron – Vaccines probably protect against serious illnesses, says WHO Chief Scientist

Omicron – Vaccines probably protect against serious illnesses, says WHO Chief Scientist

Omicron - Vaccines probably protect against serious illnesses, says WHO Chief Scientist

The current Covit-19 vaccine will protect against serious omigran infection, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist said Wednesday.

“We know that vaccines can provide some protection,” Sumia Swinathan told a news conference.

“We need to see if the level of protection is declining, but we hope that vaccines will protect us from serious diseases like other coronavirus strains,” he said.

Maria Van Kerkov, chair of the WHO Technical Advisory Committee for Covid 19, told a news conference that additional information on the Omigron exchange would be available in a few more “days”.

He reiterated that is not yet known Causes very severe or mild symptoms.

Director of Emergency Response Mike Ryan reiterated the WHO’s position that the ban imposed on flights from South Africa and the action imposed by Britain and other countries would not prevent the spread of new staff.

“The idea that some countries can be tightly closed is invalid.” I do not see the logic of this tactic in terms of epidemic or public health, “he said.

