Now open a demat account via WhatsApp and apply for an IPO! – Marathi News | Open a demat account via WhatsApp now and apply for an IPO!

Dec 01, 2021 0 Comments
New Delhi: Although it may seem strange to read headlines, it is true. Now you By WhatsApp You can open a WhatsApp demat account. If you have already opened an account, you need to invest in an IPO Share Can be used. Investment platform Upstairs has announced the launch of this service.

Upstock provides end-to-end support for IPO-related services through WhatsApp. Investor does not need to register upstairs to avail this service. They can apply for IPO through WhatsApp chat window.

5 times the increase plan
Sreeni Viswanath, co-founder of Upstock, said that through this integration, Upstock aims to increase its IPO applications by 5 times. The company plans to cross one crore subscribers by the end of the 2022 financial year. This number is much higher than the current 70 lakh customers.

Transactions from WhatsApp to Upstock!
– The customer should save the verified WhatsApp profile number of the Upstock in their mobile phone contacts and send ‘Hi’ to this number in WhatsApp.
– Upstock’s verified WhatsApp profile number 9321261098.
– Click on ‘IPO Application’ using WhatsApp Chat Port ‘Uva’.
– Enter the registered mobile number and OTP (one time password).
– Click on ‘Apply for IPO’.
– Then select the IPO you want to subscribe to.

Open a demat account from WhatsApp with upstacks
– Click ‘Open an Account’ using the chat window on WhatsApp.
– Enter the mobile number and verify with OTP.
– Enter the email address and verify by OTP.
– Enter the date of birth.
– Give your PAN information after this.
– The bot will now redirect you to the upstairs page for some simple rituals. This will complete the process.

Note: Do not want to upload any document on WhatsApp or send any document by attachment to chat.

