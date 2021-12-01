NFL: Daniel Jones will be in bad shape

The New York Giants are said to be preparing for the next clash without quarterback Daniel Jones.

Pivot will suffer a neck injury, according to the NFL Network on Tuesday. Mike Glenn will lead the attack on the club, which will visit the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

Jones is said to have suffered an early injury in the 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the 12th week of NFL activity. However he remained in the game.

In 11 games in 2021, he completed the overall sixth choice for the 2019 draft, with 64.3% of the passes he attempted for gains of 2,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. Fell victim to seven interruptions.

For his part, Glennon has only appeared in one game this season. He threw the pass to the middle finger and saw two of his rivals steal.

On Wednesday, the Giants said they had reached an agreement with quarterback Jack Fromm, who was previously on the Buffalo Pills training team.

The Big Apple team has retained the record of 4-7 so far, finishing fourth and last in the Eastern Division of the National League.

