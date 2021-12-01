Home Top News Hunger is on the rise in Latin America

Dec 01, 2021 0 Comments
30%: This is an increase in malnutrition in Latin America and the Caribbean between 2019 and 2020, according to the report.He-she-itTuesday, November 30th. This is more than the rest of the world.

In 2020, 1 in 10 people in Latin America and the Caribbean will suffer from hunger. Report It was made public on Tuesday, November 30th by several companiesHe-she-it (FAO, WHO2).

“Latin America was a year of famine”, Site title Country America, It takes into account the statistics of the report: by 2020, 59.7 million people will be suffering from malnutrition. This is 13.8 million more than the previous year, which is 30% more.

The report warns: “If things do not change quickly and deeply, the region will not achieve its goals” Set up sustainable growthHe-she-it Its 2030 agenda, especially the second, aims to end hunger.

This site quotes a regional expert of the International Fund for Agricultural Development:

The current situation has divided us more than ever [de cet objectif]. I would not say that this is a mission impossible. But there is more political will to it. A lot. For now we have failed to provide nutritious food to all our citizens.

Moderate or severe food insecurity affecting 40% of the population or 267 million people is also included in the problem of hunger. “From the uncertainty of meeting the daily diet to the inability to swallow any food for more than one day a year.”

The problems caused by Covid 19 will not only worsen the situation for 2021, but also underline it Country America : “Forced migration, natural disasters and climate change also illustrate this dire panorama.” Panorama describing the site “Blank plate”.

Says it is the largest Spanish newspaper ever written in Mexico “Global”, This information site is dedicated to news from the United States. It relies on reporters established in almost all countries

