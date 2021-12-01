Etisalat has announced its participation in its 50th UAE Union Day celebrations, offering its Emirati customers a variety of gifts, prizes and special offers, including offers for raffles, mobile phones and other devices.

While eLife subscribers enjoy high internet speeds and home entertainment, Etisalat clarified in a statement yesterday that it can improve internet speeds of up to one gigabyte per second for free to provide customers with a better experience throughout December.

All Emirati customers will have the opportunity to win one of the 50 “iPhone 13 Pro Max” devices, and Dubai with 50 unique “Wasel” numbers from “Etisalat”, 50 “Xbox Series X” devices and “50 Season Tickets for Expo 2020”.

Etisalat is offering 50 GB of local data for all postpaid and prepaid lines for free from December 1 to 7, which can be activated through the “My Etisalat UAE” application or by requesting the code “* 50 #”. As of December 1, new and existing subscribers to the UAE “Freedom” packages will automatically double their data and minutes throughout December.

Also, as there are discounts on devices like “iPhone13” and “iPhone 12”, UAE subscribers can avail up to 80% off selected devices between December 1st and 7th. “Samsung Fold”, and iPads.

“For the past four decades, Etisalat has been keen to communicate with individuals through its enhanced services,” said Khalid Al-Ghauli, CEO of Etisalat’s Personalities Division.

Etisalat continues to be keen to actively participate in the national celebrations of the United Arab Emirates, “he said.



