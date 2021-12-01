Former Trump chief executive to co-operate with investigation into attack on Capitol Hill

Mark Meadows has already submitted a series of documents to the commission accused of shedding light on the actions of the former president and his advisers during the attack on Congress, announced Benny Thompson, the leader of the elected Democrats.

Donald Trump’s last president initially refused to testify before the commission and was indicted for it. Steve Bannon, a former Republican billionaire associate, has already been charged and is in jail for the same reason.

Mark Meadows is now speaking with the commission “through his attorney,” Penny Thompson said.

He said in a statement that he had submitted the documents to the commission and would appear for a preliminary confession soon.

On January 6, thousands of Donald Trump supporters rushed to Congress, where they forcibly entered to prevent US elected officials from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

The parliamentary committee investigating the attack has already investigated more than a hundred and is increasing the number of sapphires in Donald Trump’s entourage.

In November 2020, the president repeatedly repeated unsubstantiated allegations of fraud, often angering the work of the former Presidential Commission.