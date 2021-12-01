Home Top News Former Trump chief executive to co-operate with investigation into attack on Capitol Hill

Former Trump chief executive to co-operate with investigation into attack on Capitol Hill

Dec 01, 2021 0 Comments
Former Trump chief executive to co-operate with investigation into attack on Capitol Hill

Mark Meadows has already submitted a series of documents to the commission accused of shedding light on the actions of the former president and his advisers during the attack on Congress, announced Benny Thompson, the leader of the elected Democrats.

Donald Trump’s last president initially refused to testify before the commission and was indicted for it. Steve Bannon, a former Republican billionaire associate, has already been charged and is in jail for the same reason.

See also  Cory Gardner is already under pressure in the next Supreme Court nomination battle

You May Also Like

Variation in Brazil Omicron | Sao Paulo and 15 other cities are canceling New Year celebrations

Variation in Brazil Omicron | Sao Paulo and 15 other cities are canceling New Year celebrations

Summer 2022: Jimshark is set to open its first store on Regent Street

Summer 2022: Jimshark is set to open its first store on Regent Street

Les faits se seraient déroulés pendant une liaison que le ministre a eue avec une de ses anciennes employées.

Suspended Minister of Education on suspicion of harassment

Angers Sporting Club de l

The club warns its supporters before the trip to London!

Huawei FreeBuds 4i: Affordable and Excellent Noise-canceling Headphones

Australia - A-League Men 2022: Melbourne is blue

Australia – A-League Men 2022: Melbourne is blue

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *