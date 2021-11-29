Home Technology You can “erase” the memory on Xiaomi smartphones by entering a short code

You can “erase” the memory on Xiaomi smartphones by entering a short code

Nov 29, 2021 0 Comments
Очистка системной памяти в Xiaomi с помощью короткого кода

If you’re tired of annoying announcements about your mobile device’s full memory, this article is for you. It talks about how to clear Xiaomi mobile device’s memory by entering a short code.

details

Most disk space on the device is reserved for computer memory. It is necessary to confirm the functionality of the software platform installed on the smartphone. System Memory is designed to store updates, system data cache, and memory dumps. Often, megabytes are not enough for users due to system memory.

The hidden SysDump folder is used to store its contents on Android. As you use your smartphone, the size of this folder starts to grow. As a result, the user begins to experience problems with memory loss. You can solve them by entering a simple combination of numbers in the “dialer”. To do this, open the “Phone” applet and enter * # 9900 #. Before starting the process, it is recommended to look at the available memory size settings.

Clears system memory on Xiaomi via shortcode

After entering the code, the system menu will open, in which you must select Delete TumpState Lock. After completing the cleanup process, click the Ok button to respond to the Delete Dump message that appears.

Clears system memory on Xiaomi via shortcode

To evaluate how effective it was to delete system records, you should go to Settings. In the illustrated example, the file containing the errors is 430 MB. It can be very large. Many users have used this method to remove more than 1 GB of data from the system memory.

Read the latest news in the world of mobile technology Google News, Facebook And TwitterSubscribe more YouTube channel And buy smartphones Telegraph group

See also  Windows 10 improves overall KB50004237 security

You May Also Like

They decided to involve artificial intelligence in the analysis of personality on social networks - RBC

They decided to involve artificial intelligence in the analysis of personality on social networks – RBC

New Mercedes-AMG S 63 with hybrid technology

New Mercedes-AMG S 63 with hybrid technology

pti11_27_2021_000089a085520

Artificial intelligence will help find the island for pending cases- Daily

Samsung is ready for the next roll and fold screen technology

Samsung is ready for the next roll and fold screen technology

Pre-order Huawei Watch GT3 (Huawei FreeBuds 4i Headphones Offer as a Bonus): Gadget.ro - Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Pre-order Huawei Watch GT3 (Huawei FreeBuds 4i Headphones Offer as a Bonus): Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Students are invited to apply for online Christmas workshops

Students are invited to apply for online Christmas workshops

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *