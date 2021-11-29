They decided to involve artificial intelligence in the analysis of personality on social networks – RBC

The Center for Analysis has ordered a study aimed at developing “reliable technology for identifying personality traits.” They like to use it to evaluate key government or corporate decision makers

Authorities decided to use artificial intelligence to make a psychological diagnosis of a person based on data from social networks. Tender for research in this area worth 36 million rubles. Announced by the company for computer programming. V.P. Ivannikov Russian Academy of Sciences (ISP RAS), To From the data on the General Purchase Portal. Focus on the document Drew Commercial.

Analytical Center (AC) for General Client Government of the project. Following the tender documents, the results of the competition will be announced on Monday, November 29, and the contractor must complete the work by September 2024.

The use of digital clues (data that a user leaves behind during any activity on the Internet) provides “sufficient opportunities to evaluate a person and predict his or her behavior without psychological testing”, which requires voluntary consent. One of the sources of such traces was attributed to customer social networks.

According to the client, it is interesting to predict behavior from a business or political perspective, especially when a person can make important decisions, create a valuable product, create a creative work or become the author of a basic invention.