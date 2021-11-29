The Warriors roll against the Clippers as Stephen Curry is still awesome

It seems that nothing can stop the Golden State from this insane start of the season. The Warriors are also preparing to find Clay Thompson. This Sunday, the franchise delivered the news of its full-on non-play after losing to Toronto in the 2019 final. The star could reunite with the Warriors by the end of December. The latter, who started training again at 5×5 this week, has been assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G-League, where he will be able to regain momentum before returning to the NBA, according to a report posted on Twitter.