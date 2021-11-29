The Warriors roll against the Clippers as Stephen Curry is still awesome

Paul George and the Clippers could do nothing this Sunday against the Warriors flying over the NBA from the start of the season (105-90). Without Nicolas Batum, who tested positive for the Covit-19 last week and was in solitary confinement for 8 days, the Los Angeles score could never have been more favorable, without a solution to the attack, ahead of a new fire by Stephen Curry (33)’s artistry (33). Points).
The start of the meeting was played at the wrong pace, with the first half (44-42) disappointing for both teams, not really inspiring the Staples center floor. It was only after the break that the Warriors-led game intensified.
On the contrary, the clippers provoked very little attack and there was a lot of waste in the shoot. For their part, the Warriors had an explosion. As usual, they were most relevant in the third quarter (the best in the NBA). With a lead of over eleven points they immediately widened the gap.
To overcome the storm, the Clippers set four deadlines in six minutes and wanted to break the pace. The Clippers took advantage of some of the Warriors ‘failed shots and tried to pick up the score, a tactic that proved to be a positive from two points’ difference. But it only took a few missed passes from Los Angeles for Golden State to restart the game.
The end of the meeting was too long for the Clippers, who trailed by 21 points in the last quarter. Only Paul George, who was very sensible from the start of the meeting, created chances (30 points). But the winger lost his Superstars fight with Stephen Curry and is still on fire this Sunday. Greatly inspired by three points (7/13), he finished three-time champion Los Angeles’ last hope, signing in with 33 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals.
It seems that nothing can stop the Golden State from this insane start of the season. The Warriors are also preparing to find Clay Thompson. This Sunday, the franchise delivered the news of its full-on non-play after losing to Toronto in the 2019 final. The star could reunite with the Warriors by the end of December. The latter, who started training again at 5×5 this week, has been assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G-League, where he will be able to regain momentum before returning to the NBA, according to a report posted on Twitter.