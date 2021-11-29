NFL: Packers beat Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford and Rams 36-28

Sunday, November 28, 2021. 7:55 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers used two touchdown passes to reduce the toe pain in the Green Bay Packers’ 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Rams beat the Packers 11-0 in the fourth quarter, but their comeback was not enough.

Rodgers completed 28 of his 45 passes for an over 307 yards over Green Bay, who lost 34-31 to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

The ruling NFL MVP awarded seven and five-yard touchdown passes to Randall Cobb and AJ Dillon.

Green Bay (9-3) have not appeared in two games in a row since Matt Loughlor took over the helm at the start of the 2019 season.

Rodgers had not been in training for a week and said he had a broken little toe. The same injury limited him to a training session before facing the Vikings last week.

The Rams (7-4) suffered their third consecutive defeat for their part. They multiplied errors and led the Packers to several chances, 16 points in turnover made by their competitors.

An encouraging success for the Broncos

Rookie cornerback Patrick Surdain II made two interceptions against Justin Herbert, helping the Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers 28-7.

The victory was huge for the Broncos (6-5), who are preparing to face the Kansas City leaders (7-4) in the battle for the top spot in the U.S. West Division next Sunday night.

Sardin’s first interception came in the final zone on a pass to Jared Cook early in the fourth quarter. That turn was changed to 21-7 when Teddy Bridgewater teamed up with Eric Chabert at nine yards.

His second Austin Eckler was the result of a moment of juggling. Sardine grabbed the ball and ran to the Chargers End zone to extend Denver’s lead to 21 points.

After leaving the game for a while with an injury to his right leg, Bridgewater returned to his place half the time. He helped the Broncos finish their afternoon with 147 rushing yards against the NFL’s best defense against ground offense.

Third consecutive win for 49 runs

Thibault Samuel scored two quick touchdowns before leaving San Francisco on a 34-26 49ers victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Elijah Mitchell rushed to 133 yards, recording an additional Major.

The fight between the two teams, which recorded 5-5 identical records, was stopped by six touchdowns in the third quarter, 99 yards away from special teams Keny Nawang, for the Vicks.

The Niners had the last word, however, especially thanks to the setback of their defensive division, which did not allow for a fourth attempt and a late goal of the game.

Kyle Shanahan’s team has three wins in a row, following a five – game losing streak of six.

San Francisco finished the fight with 208 rushing yards, for a total of 39 carries.

In the defeat, Minnesota lost all-star baker Dolvin Cook to service due to a shoulder injury.

Kirk Cousins ​​amassed 238 yards in the air and twice saw wide receiver Adam Theelan in the final zone.