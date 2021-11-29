The Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will tell Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US President Joe Biden during a possible summit that Ukrainian authorities should implement the Minsk agreement on a settlement in Donbass.

During a press conference, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed Putin’s position on the Ukrainian file.

Asked if the Russian president would defend the file during the talks with Pedon, Peskov explained: “The position of the Russian president is well known. Minsk is important. The agreements will be implemented on the ground, this is something we have not yet seen.”

Peskov said the topics to be discussed between the two presidents have not yet been determined, but he hoped their talks would focus on discussing bilateral relations between Russia and the United States.

A Kremlin spokesman pointed out the importance of the issue and did not rule out the possibility that one of the two parties would raise the issue during talks on the state of oil markets and oil prices.

Peskov said the file did not give priority to bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington, given the US opposition to the implementation of the “North Stream 2” plan to transport Russian gas to Germany. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Putin’s government.

Source: “Toss”