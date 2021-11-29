Home World Kremlin: During a possible meeting with Biden, Putin will tell Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreement.

Kremlin: During a possible meeting with Biden, Putin will tell Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreement.

Nov 29, 2021 0 Comments

Sputnik Evgenia novogenina

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president

The Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will tell Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US President Joe Biden during a possible summit that Ukrainian authorities should implement the Minsk agreement on a settlement in Donbass.

During a press conference, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed Putin’s position on the Ukrainian file.

Asked if the Russian president would defend the file during the talks with Pedon, Peskov explained: “The position of the Russian president is well known. Minsk is important. The agreements will be implemented on the ground, this is something we have not yet seen.”

Peskov said the topics to be discussed between the two presidents have not yet been determined, but he hoped their talks would focus on discussing bilateral relations between Russia and the United States.

A Kremlin spokesman pointed out the importance of the issue and did not rule out the possibility that one of the two parties would raise the issue during talks on the state of oil markets and oil prices.

Peskov said the file did not give priority to bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington, given the US opposition to the implementation of the “North Stream 2” plan to transport Russian gas to Germany. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Putin’s government.

Source: “Toss”

See also  The 14 holiday destinations you don't need to quarantine either there or on return - World News

You May Also Like

Ðà¿í òåðì³íîâî ñêëèêàº çäîðîâ çäîðîâ'îÿ '' G7ðà¿í

Ðà¿í òåðì³íîâî ñêëèêàº çäîðîâ çäîðîâ’îÿ ” G7ðà¿í

With these 20 second hand cars, dishonest sellers usually "fix" the mileage.

With these 20 second hand cars, dishonest sellers usually “fix” the mileage.

Petar Moskov: Negotiations with the BSP are a betrayal of the right

Petar Moskov: Negotiations with the BSP are a betrayal of the right

Giant locomotive occupies Russian countryside - DN.SE

Giant locomotive occupies Russian countryside – DN.SE

Covid-19: Pfizer expects new vaccine in 100 days | Govit-19

Covid-19: Pfizer expects new vaccine in 100 days | Govit-19

United States. Police are searching for a California couple who stole more than $ 20 million

United States. Police are searching for a California couple who stole more than $ 20 million

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *