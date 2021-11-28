Yimi Garcia signs with Blue Jazz

Blue Jaze has signed Relief Pitcher Yimi Garcia, who recently made his debut for the Houston Astros.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Right arm reliever, Garcia finds extra momentum in 2021. Rise in K% after moving from Miami to Houston. A little Homer prone. Astros’ tough strand rate affected his era but was 3.88 FIP that year. It’s not very exciting, but it’s definitely useful. – Andrew Sttoen (AndrewStoeten) November 28, 2021

Yimi Garcia is not a big baseball star, he’s not a ninth inning pitcher, but he can bring water to the plant in the pen.

It does not change everything, but …

He has experience from the 2021 World Series. He banged in LA for a long time, but was not used much in the playoffs.

He maintained 4.21 eras in Miami and Houston last year. Small addition, so.

Panda wants to play in 2022.

Pablo Sandoval, Panda, wants to play in 2022. The Braves initially hit the big home run, and then Eddie Rosario traded for Cleveland for the NLCS MVP. – John Heyman (JonHeyman) November 27, 2021