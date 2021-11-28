Yimi Garcia signs with Blue Jazz

Blue Jaze has signed Relief Pitcher Yimi Garcia, who recently made his debut for the Houston Astros.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
Yimi Garcia is not a big baseball star, he’s not a ninth inning pitcher, but he can bring water to the plant in the pen.
It does not change everything, but …
He has experience from the 2021 World Series. He banged in LA for a long time, but was not used much in the playoffs.
He maintained 4.21 eras in Miami and Houston last year. Small addition, so.
- Panda wants to play in 2022.
- If we’re not playing baseball, here’s the latest news from Canadians.