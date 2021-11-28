They discovered a spacecraft five times larger than Jupiter, where the years lasted 16 hours

An international team of scientists has discovered a large exoplanet that lasts only 16 hours a year because of its proximity to its star.

This is the TOI-2109b, which belongs to the hot Jupiter or Pecacidia type. Estimated as 35% larger than our Jupiter It weighs about 5 times as much as the gas giant of the solar system, the magazine says Astronomy Magazine, Which collects details of the discovery made in conjunction with NASA

The asteroid is very close to its parent star. About 1.5 million miles (2.4 million kilometers), which explains the short duration of its years. In comparison, the distance between Mercury and the Sun is 57.9 million kilometers.

Due to its proximity to its parent star, the temperature on the Exoplanet’s daily side is estimated at about 3,500 Kelvin (3,226 Celsius), which is TOI-2109b “The second hottest planet ever discovered“, According to details Report by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Meet your sun

Experts estimate that the planet is in the process of “orbital decay”, meaning that TOI-2109b orbits its parent star 10 to 750 milliseconds per year (faster than other hot Jupiters).

“In a year or two, if we are lucky, we will be able to find out how close the planet is to its star. not at all We see the planet fall into its starBut give it another 10 million years, and the planet will not be there, “said Ian Wong, one of the study’s primary authors.

How was it diagnosed?

On May 13, 2020, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Exploration Satellite (TESS) teamed up with MIT to begin tracking the star TOI-2109. On Southern part of the Hercules galaxy, For some 855 light years from Earth. At the time it was named an “Orbit Object” because it could hold a planet in orbit.

The TESS team of scientists then analyzed the light emanating from the star and “discovered” it.The starlight decreases from time to time It can briefly block a small portion of the star’s light and indicate the passing of a planet.

Confirmed that the collected data is star One item houses It goes on every 16 hours. Using underground telescopes and following it, it was named an extraterrestrial now called the TOI-2109b.

Day and night differences

According to experts, the discovered pegacidium “appears to be blocked by waves”, which is a characteristic feature of most planets in this class. Although it was very hot during the day, it was not yet known How are the night time conditions.

“Is the temperature there too cold or does the planet somehow change the heat from day to night? We’re trying to answer this question in the case of this super-hot Jupiter,” says one of the authors, Avi Schporer. Study.

Meanwhile, the TOI-2109b is scheduled to be tracked in the future using the Hubble and James Webb telescopes (not yet launched).