Samsung is ready for the next roll and fold screen technology

Sunday, 11/28/2021 09:00 AM (GMT + 7)

The Galaxy Slide with Sliding Display will be the next big idea in Samsung’s smartphone segment.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently the best folding screen phone and will have the “successor” Galaxy Z Fold 4 next year. But the next frontier for foldable phones and their display technology Samsung There may be a sliding screen.

Samsung Display – This is revealed from the small website of the new OLED screen era. This website shows the thin and flexible OLED displays of Samsung Display.

Galaxy S Flex.

According to the website, Samsung will one day introduce screen technology called “Flex OLED” in phones with sliding screens, although the square-fold screen will fit in the current Galaxy Z Fold series phones.

Using Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG – Ultra Thin Glass), Samsung can effectively create a phone or tablet with a sliding screen, allowing it to expand into smaller devices as a portable device.

In fact, this concept appeared in the Oppo X 2021, which stretches outwards and flattens the edges of the screen on both sides – making it easier to slide the back of the mobile evenly and create a larger screen. Samsung’s “Slidable Flex” concept follows this pattern.

Samsung is ready for the next roll and fold display technology.

The design style can create a slim mobile while the screen is rotated at the back. However, the folding screen has a 1.4R curve – as in the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which allows Samsung’s folding screen to fit more closely with the phone’s frame, thus making the device slimmer.

Of course, Samsung did not mention any sliding screen devices, the sources only revealed the renders. On the other hand, Samsung has long been making innovations in screen technology and device design factors, so trying to build a phone with a sliding screen is not a “leap”.

The innovations in Flex OLED can also be applied to the next generation Galaxy Z folds, which provide a sharper curve and therefore a flatter fold. This solves one of the minus points of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 – making it very difficult to fold.

Of course, the public should at least wait until 2022 to see what Samsung does next. The company is likely to launch the Galaxy S22 series early next year. And apparently, right now, the company is at the peak of its era Skills With innovative and flexible display.

