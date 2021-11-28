Quarterback Tua Tagowailoa New opportunity for the Miami Dolphins

Business success in the NFL first

In 2017, during his first year in Alabama, Dua Takovilova was transferred. But, in the second half of the final, he came in and delivered the touchdown, which crowned his team as champions. The following season, he could not bear to throw nearly 4,000 yards and 43 TDs. His name was on everyone’s lips as the promotional major for the next NFL draft in the fall of 2019. Actually young Hawaii started on a very good basis. But two injuries shortened his season and reduced his rating.