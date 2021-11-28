In 2022, Batman and Terminator land in Paris

In the capital, the escape game dedicated to the masked superhero will be used over 3000 m2. And James Cameron’s science fiction universe will be recreated for a fast-paced experience.

By the end of 2022, in the north of Paris, the Vill’Up shopping center stores will disappear, and the site, owned by the Apsys real estate group, will be converted to entertainment with several restaurants. If the path is at the multiplex site, the largest gravity, 3000 m2, Presented by Warner Bros., an American company specializing in escape games, and French SME Toma Dreams.

For a ticket of 35 euros per person, visitors will enter Batman’s neo-Gothic universe, which includes Gothic skyscrapers, dark alleys, and predictions of Bat figures in the dark of night.

Real size decorations

From the age of 8, you can sip a drink, buy derivatives and take part in an escape game. “Divided into groups of three to six people, the participants have a choice between three ways. They have only a quarter of an hour to solve consecutive puzzles. Emmanuel DePool, co-founder of Toma Dreams, explains. We will have 70 players