December 2021 Solar Eclipse: When, Where, and How Will a Full Solar Eclipse | Science

A Total solar eclipse Will be and will be in December The sun is setting for the second time this year. The area where this astronomical event left spectacular photos comes two weeks after the lunar eclipse. Captured from different parts of the world.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the sun and the earth and prevents sunlight from hitting the planet completely.

During this event, a portion of the earth is submerged for a few minutes Complete darkness, Compared to a ring eclipse, is seen as a fire ring at its maximum point. This is because the natural satellite will match the size of the sun as seen from Earth and leave a narrow halo around it.

A solar eclipse occurs in such a way that the sun, earth, and moon come in the path of sunlight before reaching our planet. Description: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

When will the last solar eclipse of 2021 occur?

The last solar eclipse of 2021 will occur on December 4th. According to Time and date, A portal that specializes in astronomical events and meteorological studies, the event will start at 5.29 am UTC and its maximum phase will occur at 7.33 UTC.

The area where the total solar eclipse is visible in December. Photo: Time and Date

Where can you see?

The total solar eclipse can be appreciated in its entire phase Only from Antarctica, The planet’s cold continent and is inhabited only temporarily by scientists and tourists. Parts of the Pacific, Atlantic and Antarctic Oceans may have been privileged to observe it, but only for a limited time.

On the other hand, people living in South Australia, Africa and South America (southern Chile and Argentina) can only see partial eclipses.

How to view the event?

Astronomical phenomena can be observed in land, sea and air from Antarctica and nearby areas. However, the main obstacle is the climate of the region, which is characterized by cloudy skies.

For that reason, some airlines offer private jets that guarantee a privileged view, although they do cost a lot more: they vary from 10,000 to 28,000 euros.

It should be noted that to watch the solar eclipse, it is necessary to wear safety glasses to avoid eye damage.