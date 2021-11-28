Anushka Sharma has an epic reaction to Priyanka Chopra frying her husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra made headlines on Monday, November 22 when she removed her last name “Jonas” from her social networks. The decision sparked rumors of a divorce between the Desi woman and the American singer-actor. The next day, Priyanka put an end to these rumors by sharing the clip “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” on her social media accounts in which the actress can be seen looking for her husband.

Anushka Sharma shared a video on her Instagram story praising Priyanka. Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra appeared together in Zoya Akhtar’s inactive family drama ‘Dil Datkne Do’.

Earlier, Lord Samantha Ruth also shared a video clip filed by Priyanka Chopra. Although he did not headline it, Samantha was a “Wonderful! Sticker to the story. The “Family Man 2” actor has been making headlines since announcing his divorce from South Indian superstar Naga Chaitanya. Paradoxically, after Samantha removed her last name from her social media accounts, rumors erupted that she had split up.

According to a clip Priyanka first shared, the one-minute teaser video of the fried session began with the “fashion” actor introducing himself and saying “hello everyone”. I’m so proud and happy to be here tonight to roast my husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, I do not remember their names. “

Talking about the rich culture of her homeland, Priyanka, looking for the Jonas brothers, said, “I come from India, a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. It is clear that the Jonas brothers did not succeed there. “

“Nick and I are 10 years apart. And there are so many hints he doesn’t understand about pop culture in the 90s, I have to explain to him, it’s good because we teach each other. We teach each other things. For example, he showed me how to use Tic Tac Toe and I showed him what a successful acting career would be like, ”he added at the end of the video.

Meanwhile, the PDA of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on social media is proof that everything is fine in their married life. In Nick’s workout video, just hours after the rumors of their split began, Priyanka dropped a thin comment, in which she said, “Damn! I have died at your hands … “. The romantic couple got married in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.