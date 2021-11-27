Students are invited to apply for online Christmas workshops

Workshops are limited and available from December 7-20.

Students from 4th to 6th grade in a group of 30 students will be given a workshop on “Basil Printing in Sublimation Technology”. By combining computer-assisted design and heat transfer technology, students will have the opportunity to create a personalized jigsaw puzzle that could be the perfect brain teaser for the day or a Christmas gift at home for a loved one.

Workshops are available on December 7th, December 8th and December 10th, with the opportunity to choose the most appropriate time. The duration of the lesson is 90 minutes.

In turn, students from 7th to 12th grade are given a workshop on “File Printing in Sublimation Technology” for a group of up to 30 students. Opportunity to implement customized mug design, combining computer aided design and heat transfer technology. Workshops are available on December 13th, December 17th and December 20th, with the opportunity to choose the most appropriate time. The duration of the lesson is 90 minutes.

Apply for workshops Electronically. The participation fee is 10 euros per student.

Classes are organized using online tools Zoom in A Google Classroom. Each student will need a computer, camera, microphone and internet connection to participate in the workshop. Classes are also designed according to the “School2030” framework.