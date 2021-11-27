Pre-order Huawei Watch GT3 (Huawei FreeBuds 4i Headphones Offer as a Bonus): Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

The Huawei Watch GT3 is the new smartwatch from the Chinese company. You can find it in pre-order at the largest Romanian online store offer.

Huawei Watch GT3 Active Edition D46mm – 1199 lei;

Huawei Watch GT3 Elite Edition 46mm – 1499 lei;

The sleek version of the Huawei Watch GT3 is 42mm – 1199 lei;

Huawei Watch GT3 Elegant Edition Gold D 42mm – 1399 Lee.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i headphones are offered as a bonus on any smartwatch.

The 42mm model has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display that weighs 35 grams, without the strap. The 46mm integrates a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and weighs in at 42.6g without the strap.

Both smartwatches feature an ARM Cortex-M processor, 32 MB of RAM and 4 GB of storage space. Autonomy can take up to 7 days for a 42mm model and up to 14 days for a 46mm model.

Speaker + microphone and calls can be taken from the smartwatch. I understand they have brought an app store here too, but I do not expect them to offer anyone who knows how many interesting apps (from what I have tested). See 3 And Check out the 3 Pro) Location is dual-band via A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, GALILEO and QZSS. There are numerous sensors and many games that recognize and record data.

They also brought a rotating crown for more precise control (taken from the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro). I will check them out later this year and come back with more information.