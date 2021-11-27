Covid-19: Pfizer expects new vaccine in 100 days | Govit-19

A bioentech He said on Friday he would collect data in two weeks to determine if he needed to be reworked to deal with the vaccine he had made with Pfizer. For the new variant Do Govt 19 virus, Found in South Africa.

We hope that these companies, if necessary, will be able to develop a new vaccine to adapt to the new variant in about 100 days. P.1.1.529, What happened Name Omigron. “We feel The concern of the experts and we immediately began investigations Variation P.1.1.529”, Bioendech Info. “We expect additional data from laboratory tests in a maximum of two weeks. This data may be a variation of B.1.1.529 and will provide information on whether changes to our vaccine may be needed if it spreads globally,” he added.

Moderna said in a statement that it was developing a booster dose for the new variant and was testing a larger version of its current booster. Other types of reinforcements that protect against many types are also under study. “The booster dose of an approved vaccine represents the only strategy currently available to boost immunity,” Modernna said.

On Friday, officials responded cautiously to the new strain, with the EU and the UK tightening border controls as scientists try to find out if the virus mutation is resistant to the vaccine. The Pfizer and BioNTech have already developed versions of their vaccine to address delta and alpha variants and clinical trials are ongoing.

The new variant was discovered this week in South Africa, but it has already appeared in other African countries such as Botswana and Zimbabwe, and there are records of some cases in Hong Kong as well.