A ‘gangotric wave’ connecting the two spiral arms of the Milky Way has been discovered

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, Jakarta – The Hubble Telescope has been in operation for 31 years. This telescope will soon enter the retirement age as a space telescope. Instead, it will be launched Telescope James Webb The most advanced and sophisticated space telescope.

Although the Hubble era is gradually coming to an end, this telescope has captured many fascinating and stunning photographs. Reported from PPS, Jupiter (25/11), Here are 10 photos made by Hubble in 31 years in space.

Cosmic Reef or Cosmic Reef

The Cosmic Reef is made up of two distinct nebulae. The large red and small blue on a black background are part of the Milky Way’s satellite galaxy forming a large star in the Great Magellanic Cloud.

According to NASA, the Cosmic Reef is about 163,000 light-years from Earth. The red nebula is nicknamed the Cosmic Reef because of its resemblance to a coral reef floating in the ocean of stars. The twinkling center is a cluster of very large stars, each 10 to 20 times larger than our Sun.

Galaxies overlapping

These converging galaxies are also known as NGC 3314. The two galaxies appear to have collided, but are actually tens of millions of light-years apart or ten times the distance between the Milky Way and the Andromeda galaxy.

The motion of the two galaxies indicates that they are relatively unobstructed and move in very different directions and that there is no collision course.

Star Cluster R136

At the center of the Tarantula Nebula is a dense cluster of young stars about 170,000 light-years from Earth. Of the hundreds of young stars, blue stars are the largest found in the universe. In the dense core of the cluster, astronomers have discovered nine stars that are 100 times more massive than the Sun.

Weil Nebula

The Veil Nebula is a hot and ionized cloud of gas and dust coming from the galaxy Cycrus. In this picture, red is like hydrogen, green is about sulfur and blue is about oxygen.

Echoes of light from supergiant stars

The red supergiant star V838 monoserotis reveals a dramatic change in the light of the surrounding dust cloud. The so-called echo of light reveals an unprecedented dust pattern when the star suddenly shines in January 2002. It became one of the brightest stars in the Milky Way 600,000 times brighter than the Sun before disappearing in April 2002.