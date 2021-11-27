From day 27 Calendar of arrival. Holidays are approaching and winter hunger will inevitably come with them. All you have to do is put your feet under the table and order from Mr. Duck.

Duck is available in a thousand ways to fulfill all of your early Christmas wishes, whether in confetti, duck breast, roulette or sausage, groceries or good wine. Mr. Duck is a producer from West London who comes forward to offer you his 100% duck products. Important: Animals are raised outdoors and fed naturally without GMOs or animal feed.

No messing around! Duck everything is good. So, you can order one of the many dishes like fat or gravy for your own candies. Keep in mind that you can also find the full range of cooking tips available on the website.

The birds are imported from France and bred in Landes, and the face of the brand is French. In fact, Thomas Miley has been an expert at Duck Confit and Foy Cross since 2006. The foreigner won the prize for best special at the Best Food Awards.

All you have to do now is download the app Frogs in London To a good surprise: 7 days a week and you have a 10% discount on all meals without order limit.

