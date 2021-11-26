Home Sports Las Vegas wins NFL in Dallas, Buffalo adjusts to New Orleans

Nov 26, 2021
After three consecutive defeats, the Las Vegas Raiders found their smile again in the opening games of the 12th day of the NFL regular season on Thursday, which was played on Thanksgiving Day. Thanks to Daniel Carlson’s 29-yard field goal, Nevada’s title wins among the Dallas Cowboys (36-33 AD).

In Texas, Las Vegas has long been leading the score (including 24-13 in the third quarter). But Dallas, among others, was able to react with a 100-yard touchdown on Tony Pollard’s return kick, before reaching the 30-30, Dalton Schultz, 2’54 ” from the end of the reception. Each team then reached a field goal, which took them extra time. Where riders made a difference.

Both quarters shone on Thursday. Derek Carr (Las Vegas) completed 373 yards and 24 passes per DT, while Doug Prescott (Dallas) threw 375 yards and two touchdowns.

New Orleans fourth place in a row

The Buffalo Bills have recovered well from last weekend’s home game against Indianapolis (41-15). They went on to win the New Orleans Saints (31-6), led by four TD assistants from Josh Allen. This is New Orleans’ fourth consecutive defeat.

Finally the Chicago Pierce defeated the Detroit Lions (16-14) in the last second, thanks to a 28-yard field goal by Cairo Santos. Detroit have yet to win a game this season.

