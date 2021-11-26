Home World In Russia, the recollection of the repression of the last century is also forbidden

In Russia, the recollection of the repression of the last century is also forbidden

Nov 26, 2021 0 Comments
In Russia, the recollection of the repression of the last century is also forbidden

After the independent media, Russian authorities are increasingly targeting other organizations. Now the memorial, one of Russia’s oldest and most respected human rights organizations, is in danger of closing.

The memorial has been reporting on human rights violations since the 1980s. It investigates the crimes that killed millions under the Soviet dictator Stalin. But the promotion of repression in Russia, even from the last century, is less and less allowed.

Officially, the memorial is said to have not complied with the rules associated with the ‘foreign agent’ label already imposed by the organization in 2013. This includes opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who holds a public list of political prisoners. This is seen as support for ‘terrorism and terrorism’ in Russia.

Political decision

According to Irina Kalkova, director of the Memorial Museum, the accusation aimed at thwarting criticism of the Soviet past is clearly political.

“Dissolving us is a political decision taken from above. It is a big blow to civil society and we are very concerned,” Kalkova said:

See also  Two U.S. police officers demanded that Trump pay $ 75,000 each

You May Also Like

United States. Police are searching for a California couple who stole more than $ 20 million

United States. Police are searching for a California couple who stole more than $ 20 million

The EU plans to introduce a "reasonable" minimum wage - Barlamane

The EU plans to introduce a “reasonable” minimum wage – Barlamane

Turkey and the Council of Europe: The Crescent of Kavala

Turkey and the Council of Europe: The Crescent of Kavala

Joe Biden removes Cuban rule from the Summit on Democracy with more than 100 countries

Joe Biden removes Cuban rule from the Summit on Democracy with more than 100 countries

upload_article_image

State Council Taiwan Affairs Office announces fines of 474 million yuan for the Far East for the next volume of Taiwan’s independent checklist | Blog post

"Japanopilia" is a presidential election issue, this is the cold election situation in South Korea, "Japanopilia because I wear UNIQLO" (1/5) | JBpress

“Japanopilia” is a presidential election issue, this is the cold election situation in South Korea, “Japanopilia because I wear UNIQLO” (1/5) | JBpress

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *