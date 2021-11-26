Android | How to pin applications, so they are always at your fingertips | Applications | Technology | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Trick | Training | Nnda | nnni | Information

Android This is the operating system for mobile phones developed by the technology company Google, which is considered one of the best mobile software because it gives you tools that are still unknown to many users. One of them is the function that allows you to set up your favorite apps, this way you can keep them at your fingertips at any time and want to know how to do it? We will explain it below.

All users have a group of preferred applications that they use on a daily basis, however, they always seek out the cell phone’s search bar to find them, which is over because there is a simple trick that can be adjusted on the home screen. All the apps you want on the smartphone, allowing you to access the apps through it Android Fast and easy.

How to set up apps on Android

First, hold down the application you want to do later.

Then, several icons will be displayed, press one with the shape of the pushpin.

Back-up apps will automatically appear at the bottom of the home screen and will not move.

Ready, if you want to remove the application you made later from this place, press the application icon again and then press the pin. Keep in mind that you can only set up a maximum of 5 applications, however the option is compatible with all.

Are you bored in your spare time? Not sure what to do besides browsing social networks? Well, we recommend to try the most downloaded Android games of the week, you can find out by clicking on them HereFollow the steps in the note to install them on your device.