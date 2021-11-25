Home Technology UNESCO publishes first document on protocol of artificial intelligence | How to tease algorithms

Nov 25, 2021 0 Comments
Presented by UNESCO this Thursday The world’s first text on the protocol of artificial intelligence (AI), A document that “designs these technologies that pose vast risks despite the many advances they allow”.

Artificial intelligence technologies “can provide better services to humanity and all nations can benefit from them” but they raise “fundamental ethical concerns,” the organization warned in a document approved by the 193 member states of the United Nations. For education, science and culture.

The document states that this is necessary. “Ensuring transparency and ingenuity in the operation of algorithms And from the data they obtained“Because they can influence “Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, Gender Equality and Democracy.”

UNESCO’s first announcement on artificial intelligence came two years after the scandal involving British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. 87 million users Recognize Brexit in the United Kingdom and force the referendum that led to the election of Donald Trump in the United States.

Mark Zuckerberg’s organization has also been criticized for “polarizing communities by disproportionately spreading extremist or conspiracy content.”

This Thursday’s signed text is the result of work initiated in 2018 and, as its main axis, includes confirmation advice to member states, among others. “Respect, protection and promotion of human rights, Diversity and Content “, And to promote “Peaceful Communities” And environmentally friendly.

Cookie factory

Along with the release of the UNESCO document Cookie factory, தி “The first Chrome extension to give you a new identity”.

This is a feeding program With AI “Incorrect data “: New cookies on your computer with keywords and web searches So the monitoring mechanisms believe that you are someone else. “.

Extension “Change your cookies, browsing habits and history to tease the system as you see fit”, Highlighted by UNESCO.

https://twitter.com/UNESCO_es/status/1463914849340174347

