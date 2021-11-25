The matches will return to Australia before the Open in January

Organizers announced on Thursday that the ATP and WTA tennis tournaments preparing for the Australian Open will resume with the ATP Cup in Sydney in January after a calendar was turned upside down by the epidemic.

⁇It is not news to anyone that epidemics, border closures and varying immunity rates pose a threatening challenge.Said tournament manager Craig Daily.

⁇That’s why we waited as long as possible to guarantee optimal conditions for players and fans in as many places as possible.“, He added.

The men’s ATP Cup team event, won this year by the ruthless Russian team led by Daniel Medvedev and Andrei Rublev, begins the season on January 1 in Sydney.

It will be followed by the Sydney Tennis Classic next week, the ATP-WTA Men & Women Integrated Event.

In Melbourne, ahead of the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on January 17, there will be two WTA and one ATP – three matches from January 3 to 9, for which all players must be vaccinated.

⁇It is very important that the best players in the world compete across the country, motivate the next generation of players and increase the interest and enthusiasm for our sport.Craig Daily added.

The start schedule for the 2021 season has been delayed several times due to the epidemic.

All preparatory events took place in Melbourne, where players were subjected to 14 days of hotel isolation.

Unlike Brisbane, Perth or Auckland in New Zealand, Sydney and Adelaide are back on the competitive calendar in 2022.