Joe Biden removes Cuban rule from the Summit on Democracy with more than 100 countries

Joe Biden left Government of Cuba Outside the World Summit Democracy Will be conducted almost exclusively with the assistance of more than 100 countries, And in Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti and Bolivia in Latin America and Russia and China are also excluded., Among others.

From Latin America, President To us Invited Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

According to the State Department, the summit will be held on December 9 and 10 “Leaders a platform for announcing individual and collective commitments, reforms and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad”, AP cited.

Foreign Ministry sources said Argentine newspaper Clarion, “The purpose of the guest list is to ensure that the summit reflects the list of various democracies. With the clear recognition that no democracy is right, we embrace a broader perspective. We want to dedicate ourselves, nurture positive change and learn from shared experience. “

Globally, The US government withdrew from Russia and China, but called on Taiwan, Provoked outrage from Beijing.

According to the AFP report, the Chinese government has expressed “strong opposition” to the call for the island, which is considered one of its provinces, although it has no control over its political rule.

“Through this summit, Taiwan will be able to share its democratic success story,” Xavier Chang, a spokesman for the Taiwanese Presidency, said in a statement.

But China has expressed its strong opposition to the US call for Taiwanese officials.Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told Taiwan that Taiwan was “an inseparable part of China.”

On your side, Russia has also criticized the US initiative, accusing it of sowing divisions.

“The United States wants to create new divisions, dividing nations into good and bad, in its opinion,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared.

Among those invited to the virtual summit were Washington’s allies, such as India and Pakistan, although Turkey, Washington’s ally in NATO, did not appear.

Middle EastWhere there are absolute monarchies and other undemocratic regimes, Only the United States’ traditional Arab allies, such as Egypt and Iraq, were invited to the meeting., Not quoted.

“We will continue to work with participants in the summit and other governments around the world to address the democratic backlash, enhance respect for human rights and defend ourselves against corruption at home and abroad. The summit,” Clarion.

It is not surprising that the regimes of Nicolás Maduro, Miguel Díaz Canel and Daniel Ortega have not been called upon, as Washington has described these regimes as dictatorships, condemning human rights abuses and imposing various sanctions.

“The exclusion of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba is a confirmation of what we all know to be true: these countries are undemocratic, dictatorial and oppressive to their own people. Including them at the summit of democracies is a mockery of democratic principles. Clarion Cynthia Arnson, director of the Latin America Project at the Wilson Center.