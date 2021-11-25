Greece to return to London soon

A brand new product Greece Performed at the Dominion Theater in London from May 3 to October 29, 2022.

Nikolai Foster and choreographer Arlene Phillips will stage the London Renaissance. If the troop members are not revealed yet, there are rumors that the guest stars will be part of the adventure.

Greece Undoubtedly one of the most popular musicals in the world. The 1978 film adaptation starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta was the 4th biggest commercial success of all time for film composition. songs Summer nights, Coated lightning, Dedicated to you without hope And You are the person I wanted Have become tubes.

The last renaissance Greece Beginning in 1993 in London. The production was launched at the Dominion Theater before being relocated to the Cambridge Theater in 1996, and then operated for four years at the Piccadilly Theater, returning to London in 2007.

Colin Ingram, executive producer of this new renaissance, explains: “This is a brand new product Greece The songs of the film but also the songs of the original production which are not much known to the public will also be featured. Director Nikolai Foster and choreographer Arlene Phillips did an incredible job. They were able to rediscover the most popular music.

Greece Screened in Chicago in 1971. The concert moved to Broadway in 1972 and then to London in 1973. The show has won 7 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.