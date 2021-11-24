Olivia Bowen and husband Alex Crystal pose for favorite photos in Lyotopia London at Palace Park

Olivia and Alex Bowen caught fire one night at a litopia party at Crystal Palace last night.

The Love Island couple attended the award-winning exhibition, which runs through January 2.

27-year-old Olivia, paired with patent boots, a long overcoat and a burberry scarf, was seen posing for photos while wearing her curved dress.

Her husband opted for an elegant black coat, black pants and a sweater, adding a casual touch to Nike sneakers.

Lyotopia London officially hosted host Mylin Glass at London’s historic Crystal Palace last night.

Photos of the event reveal a winter wonderland with color.

The 2km magical light path featured 22 breathtaking trees and stunning lighting installations.

Olivia and her husband Alex moved into their second property in February 2020 and have done everything for Christmas this year.

The front of their house is adorned with four small Christmas trees adorned with stunning white lights, while a large festive garland hangs across the width of the property.

Inside, you can see stunning garlands on the grand staircase, while beautiful white flowers perched on a table in the center of their hallway.

They shared photos of the house on social media and fans rushed to comment on the stunning decorations.

“God, this is pure magic,” one wrote.

Another agreed, “God, it’s taking Christmas decorations to the next level. Absolutely stunning. “

The third person added, “Wipes alone at home, I like it. “

The couple, who are said to be worth 4. 4.2 million since settling in, have been updating fans on Instagram about the growth of their luxury assets in their exclusive home account with 745,000 followers.

Bio says: “Join our home improvement trips with a pinch of tips, tricks and inspirations to infuse your personality into your home. “

The beloved twins transformed the entire property, transforming the living and kitchen spaces and creating a magnificent garden to compete with Love Island.

