Medical Joker from Australia

With the long absence of Nolann Le Garrec and Teddy Iribaren, Racing 92 confirmed their arrival this Tuesday until the end of the Australian scrum-half Mitchell Short season.

The first 14 clubs need to be strengthened. Like Bordeaux-Bègles, who welcomes James Hart as one of his crew, Racing 92 Scrum is half deficient. Last October, during a workout, Teddy Iriparen suffered a serious knee injury, suffering from a ruptured cruciate ligament, which marked the end of his season. To add to the difficulties, Nolan Le Correck recently suffered a shoulder dislocation. The promising 19-year-old Scrum-Hoff will be out for four months. Injuries that leave little solution for Laurent Travers can now only trust Maxim Machena as an expert in the No. 9 position., Antoine Gibert in the opening half can help if needed.

Briefly first experience from Australia

Before this situation, Employees of the Ile-de-France club began searching for a temporary solution, which Ciel-et-Blancs discovered in the Southern Hemisphere.. In fact, through a press release, Racing confirmed the arrival of the Medical Joker until the end of the 92nd season. Lucky Australian Scrum Half Mitchell Short. The 26-year-old began his career with Western Force in 2017 before joining the New South Wales Vardas team in 2018. Since his arrival, he has played in 22 Super Rugby and Super Rugby AU tournaments, including seven starters. Three seasons with Wardas but did not fit into the plans of the New South Wales franchise, sA name did not feature in the list of players selected for the Super Rugby Pacific tournament, Which will unite teams from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and the Pacific Islands in 2022.