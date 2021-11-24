Discover East London in the 1948 engine

Steam Dream Rail Co offers many experiences with a fully refurbished 1948 steam engine. Get on the Christmas Steam Express or Santa Steam Express this winter!

This steam engine brings back fond memories to Harry Potter lovers. Excursions provided Steam Dream Rail Co. Built in 1948 this vintage train allowed you to board it and then fully restored!

Le Concept de Steam Dream Rail Co.

The company was born in 1999. Since then, it has welcomed more than 19,000 passengers on more than 50 trips each year. Based in London, it offers a day trip to explore the most beautiful landscapes and English cities, while also enjoying a ride on an amazing engine. The latter was built in 1948 in Glasgow by the North British Locomotive Company. With the number 61306, it is one of the last two B1 classes. In September 1967, the engine, nicknamed the ‘Mayflower’, underwent its last voyage into service before being recalled for safety and fully restored. Since 2019, it has been in full service on the main track of the Steam Dreams Rail, offering a second life that will amaze young and old alike.

Winter services of the steam engine

From December 13, 2021, you will be able to enjoy the Christmas Steam Express. The cruise departs from London Victoria at 6:50 pm, allowing its passengers to explore parts of East London before returning to its departure point at 9:50 pm, along with spectacular night time views. Starting tickets start at £ 49, but if you want to spend more, you can enjoy a three-course dinner (Pullman Style Dining, £ 159). Steam Dream Rail Thinks of Families: The Santa Steam Express offers a 1h45 ride on the popular Mayflower engine, including a personal encounter with Santa Claus and his elves. Kids ages 2 and 16 will receive a gift while tasting the Christmas specials offered on board. Count to 35 for adults and £ 20 for minors.

Get ready for 2022!

The services provided by Steam Dream Rail vary by season. From May 24, 2022, you can climb on the vintage steam engine to get new experiences! The Royal Windsor Steam Express takes you through various parts of London to the famous city of Windsor, while the Sunset Steam Express crosses the Surrey Hills and offers breathtaking views of the British countryside adorned by the setting sun. If you can not wait until May, the daily excursions that take you to Bath, Oxford or Kent will resume in March.