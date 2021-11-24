Home Entertainment Chris Broad will not pick up the Italian accent for the Super Mario movie

Chris Broad will not pick up the Italian accent for the Super Mario movie

Nov 24, 2021 0 Comments
logo

In just one more year, the animated film will be available worldwide. Super Mario Brothers. – Nintendo was the first to own, logically making it an unmissable event. No trailer has been released yet, so it’s amazing how the actor looks Chris Broad On screen he will play the role of Mario …

Producer Chris Meledontry explained in a short video interview TooFab, No longer expecting an Italian accent in the voice of a mustachioed plumber.

Credit: 123rf

Mario will be neutral

Chris Melodontry thus defends Chris Brad’s choice to double Mario’s character on screen – which does not escape controversy with fans of the Mushroom Kingdom universe. “All I can say for now is that he has a great voice for us and for Mario.Explicit boss. “I can not wait until you hear it

But there is a question: will we find the famous Italian accent of Nintendo’s logo for this new movie? Mario’s historical voice, Charles Martinez, never failed to reveal the European roots of the character in his long life – to the point of falling into good character caricature. But according to Melodontry, no toy accent has an impact on the speech of the mustachioed protagonist. “Let’s talk about that during the film. So you will definitely find a hint about it“The producer continues.”This is not the heart of his acting during the film. “

What about Italy in all of this?

When the interviewer asks him about the absence of Italian actors in the cast of the film, he wants to understand melodontry. “Well, as an Italian-American I understand“But the producer says the Italian roots of the Plumber brothers are well respected – one way or another.” Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, is a native of ItalyHe concludes.

See also  Alan Lowe appears to be making headway as Navarre closes Watpad acquisition for C $ 754 million

Still scheduled for December 2022, the animated film Super Mario Brothers. He released his full cast a few months ago. In addition to Chris Brad and Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael plays Key Doda, Aina Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach, and Seth Rogen plays Donkey Kong Camp. If we believe the latest rumors, the latter may also be the star of his own animated film.

You May Also Like

Miroir Mag

The film’s producer, Mario, called the actor’s voice “miracle”, saying that Chris Bradt’s plumber would not have an Italian accent.

Charlene of Monaco: The princess is almost dead, and forced to eat with straw

Charlene of Monaco: The princess is almost dead, and forced to eat with straw

Aveyron. Sam de Vivis staff camped in front of the province of Rhodes

House of Cards: Kevin Spacey was fined மில்லியன் 31 million for production

House of Cards: Kevin Spacey was fined மில்லியன் 31 million for production

Twain Johnson shared James Bond's desires after his grandfather played a villain in 1967

Twain Johnson shared James Bond’s desires after his grandfather played a villain in 1967

West Side Story: Exclusive behind-the-scenes video footage of the shooting

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *