A planet in the Milky Way – Artificial Intelligence has discovered 300 more exoplanets in our galaxy.

Scientists using the ExoMiner neural network have discovered 301 extraterrestrials. They are listed as 4569 planets orbiting distant stars, and are already known to scientists. Reports NASA

ExoMiner is an in-depth learning neuroscience network that differentiates extraterrestrials from false positives using NASA’s Pleiades supercomputer. When creating a neural network, various approaches and techniques used by people when looking for extraterrestrials were used. Artificial intelligence has learned from past confirmed asteroids and false positives.

The neural network completes human research. Therefore, he examined the data collected by the Kepler telescope during its K2 journey. Because the telescope observes thousands of stars, it takes a very long time to study all the data and look for possible extraterrestrials. Thanks to ExoMiner this issue has been resolved.

There is a difference between confirmed exoplanets and exoplanet candidates. An extraterrestrial is considered stable when different tracking techniques indicate that an object has planetary-only features.

Artificial intelligence was able to determine whether Kepler’s 301 object was a planet. Prior to ExoMiner research, no one could identify these materials as exoplanets.

Scientists argue that artificial intelligence is more accurate and consistent in eliminating false positives and better at identifying genuine planetary signatures. Thanks to this, scientists can understand how ExoMiner came to this or that conclusion.

None of the discovered planets are identical to Earth and do not exist in the habitable zone of the star. However, they do have the characteristics of most planets in the Milky Way.

Earlier, Michael Rowan-Robinson, an astronomer at University College London, said he had discovered three mysterious point sources in 1983 images taken by an IRAS instrument. In his opinion, It may be traces of the existence of the Ninth Planet.