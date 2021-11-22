Home Science NASA has revealed what the sunset will look like on Mars

NASA has revealed what the sunset will look like on Mars

Nov 22, 2021 0 Comments
Inquiries in Tuesday They continue, this time with the Perseverance rover capturing images of what the sunset looks like on the red planet.

Was through Mastcam-Z camera It is possible to distinguish blue colors on Mars. This tone is due to the fine dust in the atmosphere when it penetrates light in a different way.

