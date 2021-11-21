Video – Australia: Millions of crabs cross an island’s road during their migration

1813 people inhabit Christmas Island, this area north of the west coast of Australia and about 43 million red crabs. Coming from a native species that is scientifically known as Gecarcoidea natalis, the latter are generally sensible, as they spend most of their time near their holes. But when the rainy season starts in October-November, they become somewhat heavier.

It is during this period that they begin their migration from the upper reaches of the island to the shores of the Indian Ocean, where they breed. They cover about 8 kilometers in ten days. Men are waiting for scouts and women to set up new holes. Once this is done, they return home, while the females lay 100,000 eggs each, which ensures the continuity of the species.