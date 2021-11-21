Home Top News Video – Australia: Millions of crabs cross an island’s road during their migration

Video – Australia: Millions of crabs cross an island’s road during their migration

Nov 21, 2021 0 Comments
Video - Australia: Millions of red crabs begin their migration

xainte –

1813 people inhabit Christmas Island, this area north of the west coast of Australia and about 43 million red crabs. Coming from a native species that is scientifically known as Gecarcoidea natalis, the latter are generally sensible, as they spend most of their time near their holes. But when the rainy season starts in October-November, they become somewhat heavier.

It is during this period that they begin their migration from the upper reaches of the island to the shores of the Indian Ocean, where they breed. They cover about 8 kilometers in ten days. Men are waiting for scouts and women to set up new holes. Once this is done, they return home, while the females lay 100,000 eggs each, which ensures the continuity of the species.

The residents of Christmas Island have adapted to this migration so that the species is protected and not disturbed. So they are allowed to cross roads, schools and golf courses. Closing the roads on the way to them makes their journey even easier. Like the 5m high crab bridge, as we can see in the title, we have installed aluminum bridges on the roads, thus preventing them from running.


Protects the purpose of information
Free,
Verified And accessible to all through income
Advertising .

To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.

See also  "Not just a celebration of nature"

You May Also Like

Michelle Keegan laughs as Boris rides around London on a bike with friends

Michelle Keegan laughs as Boris rides around London on a bike with friends

Los Angeles 2021 | Vietnamese maker Winfost debuts in North America - 98.5 Montreal

Los Angeles 2021 | Vietnamese maker Winfost debuts in North America – 98.5 Montreal

logo-quinze

Australia vs Welsh

The Royal Institution of London Diprograms the Gemmore Conference

The Royal Institution of London Diprograms the Gemmore Conference

Petrosian takes Brexit on the wrong foot

Petrosian takes Brexit on the wrong foot

Cuba: Strict action against protesters to protect tourism

Cuba: Strict action against protesters to protect tourism

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *