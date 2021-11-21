Home Economy US General Explains US Delay in Hypersonic Missiles

Nov 21, 2021
The United States must capture Russia and China in a new competition for at least five flying advanced hypersonic weapons … 21.11.2021, Sputnik France

Speaking at the Halifax Forum on International Security in Canada on Saturday, November 20, General David Thompson, Vice President of the US space force, acknowledged that the United States lags far behind Moscow and Beijing in hypersonic missile technology. The United States lags behind its competitors in bureaucracy and the high cost of creating such systems. The growth of such systems requires risks. Thompson called on Washington to take a different approach, to take a little more risk, and to acknowledge the risks of failure.

16:57 21.11.2021 (Update: 17:31 21.11.2021)
The United States must catch up with Russia and China in a new race for advanced hypersonic weapons capable of flying at least five times faster than sound and maneuvering the defenses of the U.S. space force’s vice president of space operations.

Speaking at the Halifax Forum on International Security in Canada on Saturday, November 20, General David Thompson, Vice President of the US space force, acknowledged that the United States lags far behind Moscow and Beijing in hypersonic missile technology.

“In hypersonic projects we are not progressing like the Chinese or the Russians,” he said.

The reasons why the United States lags behind its competitors are the bureaucracy and the high cost of creating such systems, he says.

“In my opinion, I would say that the bureaucracy we have created has slowed us down in our defense acquisition business, not just in space,” the general said.

The development of these systems requires risks

“The fact that we have not had to go so fast for twenty years has not pushed or forced us to go so fast,” he added.

To expedite the process of obtaining, ordering, and operating hypersonic systems, Thompson calls on Washington to take a different approach and accept a little more risk, if not risk of failure.

After the successful tests of Russia’s Zircon hypersonic missile, the US General spoke about the delay in his country’s hypersonic systems.

Hypersonic missiles are considered sophisticated technology because of their high speed and ability to change direction in the middle of the aircraft, making it almost impossible to monitor and intercept them.

Zircon hypersonic missiles have been in service with the Russian Navy since 2022

Vladimir Putin announced in early November that zircon hypersonic missiles would be delivered to the Russian Navy next year.

“I would like to add that tests of the Zircon hypersonic naval missile are approaching. During the tests, it destroyed land and sea targets as planned. Shots were fired from surface ships and submarines on these missiles. Naval service from next year,” the Ministry of Defense and Military Command said. -He said during a meeting with business leaders of the industrial complex.

