The extraordinary quantum effect that can make matter invisible was first demonstrated by scientists

A strange quantum effect predicted decades ago has finally been proven: if a gas cloud were cool and dense enough, it would become invisible. This strange effect is the first specific example of a quantum mechanical process Poly lock.

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) used lasers to cool lithium gas and scatter low-density, low-temperature light. By cooling the cloud close to absolute zero (-273.15 degrees Celsius), it If it becomes completely invisible. The Results Published this Thursday in the journal Science.

“What we have observed is a very special and simple form of poly siege, which prevents all atoms from doing what they do naturally: scattering light”, “he said. Indian Wolfgang Ketterle, professor of physics at MIT, is the primary author of the study in a statement. “This is the first clear observation that this effect exists, and it shows a new phenomenon in physics,” he added.

Comes from the poly module Poly exemption policy, First developed in 1925 by the famous Austrian physicist Wolfgang Pauly. He argues that not all particles (such as protons, neutrons, and electrons) called fermions can exist in the same place with the same quantum state. Without the exclusion principle all atoms will collapse together when exploding at a large energy output.

The object is invisible

As the atoms cool, they lose energy, filling all available low levels and forming a substance Fermi Sea. The particles are locked to each other and cannot move to other energy levels. This time, they are concentrated in the melee and can not go anywhere if hit. The particles are stacked so that they can no longer come in contact with light. Therefore, the light transmitted inside simply conforms to the poly block. They explain Researchers.

According to the study, it is difficult to obtain an atomic cloud to achieve this state. Not only does this require an incredibly low temperature, but it also requires compression of the atoms to record density. After trapping its gas inside a nuclear trap, the researchers blew it with a laser. Theoretically, refrigerated and compressed atoms scatter 38% less light than they are at room temperature, making them very weak.

Now researchers have finally proven the anti-poly effect, they can use it Create light-suppressing materials To avoid data loss on quantum computers.