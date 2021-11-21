Home Technology High Tech Conference – Globes

Nov 21, 2021 0 Comments
Hello

Alona Bar-On, Publisher of Globes
Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mrs. Orit Farkash Hogohen
Rami Greenberg, mayor of Betta Dikwa
Liron Goldenberg, CEO of Betta Diqua Development

Ceremony in honor of Professor Don Schechtman, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Debate: Capital, labor and regulation – the main forces influencing the future of high technology in Israel
CBA Tina Pasca Ross, Partner, Head of Technology, Somak Chaikin KPMG
Idit Mualem, partner at the Pitango Development Fund
Nadi Side, Entrepreneur, Founder and Partner of Sensei
Adv. Karin Meir Rubinstein, CEO and President of the Israeli Association of Advanced Industries

Interview: Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office Yair Pines

Discussion: High technology outside the state of Tel Aviv
Ziv Elul, CEO of Periapt, is a series entrepreneur and high technology investor
Asaf Primer, CEO and founder of Muna – a place for change
June Luxemburg, Founder and CEO of Elementor
Yonit is a partner in Goldberg, a consulting firm called Stream 11

Interview: Boaz Maoz, CEO of Google Cloud

Interview: Gil Rosen, VP of Global Marketing, Amdocs

Interview: Zohar Lebkowitz, entrepreneur and investor

Discussion: Climate-Technology: How far is reality from the government’s point of view?
Sagi Dagan, VP for Development and Policy, Innovation Commission
Call Shawl, VP of Technology and partner in August
Dr. Physics Iffergan, Co-Founder and CEO, Imaginary
Alona Schaefer, Managing Director of ESG Environment and Climate and former Director General of the Ministry of Environmental Protection

Interview: Tomar Simon, Chief Scientist, Research and Development, Microsoft Israel

