Published by Clint Frasier Yankees (DFA).

The New York Yankees had to clean up their list of 40 people.

And among those who have been DFA (released) by the club, we notice Clint Fraser.

# Yankees Moving INF Oswaldo Cabrera, RHP Ron Marinacio, OF Everson Pereira, RHP Stephen Ryding and LHP JP Sears were added to the Major League list. Clint Frasier, INF Rogue and INF Tyler Wade were hired. – Brian Hoch (BryanHoch) November 19, 2021

Tyler Wade and Rough Scent are also DFA.

For the past few weeks, his career has been known to be in jeopardy due to his health. Why? Who knows.

Last month, he said he was going to do a medical update. We are still waiting.

Being a DFA, he is not in the Yankees lineup with 40 players. He could go into minors and trade, but he was technically free. Who will be in all the rumors now?

Clint Frasier DFA?!? But who will Yankees fans now include in their outrageous business ideas ??? – Andrew Sttoen (AndrewStoeten) November 19, 2021

I can not wait to see what happens to him. If he is healthy (which is a big IF in his later years), he may have a chance elsewhere.

Otherwise, it would be a great skill to be sidelined by injuries.