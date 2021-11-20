Home Sports Published by Clint Frasier Yankees (DFA).

Published by Clint Frasier Yankees (DFA).

Nov 20, 2021 0 Comments
Clint Fraser's life is in danger

The New York Yankees had to clean up their list of 40 people.

And among those who have been DFA (released) by the club, we notice Clint Fraser.

Tyler Wade and Rough Scent are also DFA.

For the past few weeks, his career has been known to be in jeopardy due to his health. Why? Who knows.

Last month, he said he was going to do a medical update. We are still waiting.

Being a DFA, he is not in the Yankees lineup with 40 players. He could go into minors and trade, but he was technically free. Who will be in all the rumors now?

I can not wait to see what happens to him. If he is healthy (which is a big IF in his later years), he may have a chance elsewhere.

Otherwise, it would be a great skill to be sidelined by injuries.

Charles-Alexis Prespois

From the beginning of the site to the present, Charles has been a true baseball enthusiast. He hopes fans will have the reflex to choose Passion MLB for information and that baseball will continue to be important in Quebec. You can continue to ask him at 91.9 Sports to discuss MLB news.

Releases: 4461

See also  Athletics announce favourable coronavirus examination video game vs. Astros postponed

You May Also Like

Derrick Jones Jr Top 10 20 novembre 2021

To warn the Chicago control tower, Derrick Jones Jr. took to the skies

Sean Baton (Saints) NFL Referee: "Everyone is the best"

Sean Baton (Saints) NFL Referee: “Everyone is the best”

Dream Team NBA gang france

“I never wanted him on the dream team, but he was anyway.”

Sean Baton (Saints) NFL Referee: "Everyone is the best"

Sean Baton (Saints) NFL Referee: “Everyone is the best”

Le meneur NBA des Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons, pourrait être échangé contre trois gros noms, présents dans l'immense liste de joueurs pistés établie par la franchise

The Secret List of Simmons’ Sixers Revealed, 3 Big Names!

Russell Wilson: "I want to play for a long time and then own the NFL rights"

Russell Wilson: “I want to play for a long time and then own the NFL rights”

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *