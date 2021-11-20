Home Science One study reveals that the brain mechanism of singing and learning in birds is similar to that of the human brain

One study reveals that the brain mechanism of singing and learning in birds is similar to that of the human brain

Nov 20, 2021 0 Comments
20 November 2021 14:47 GMT

Researchers say that these are just some of the traits that a male can use to get an accurate and distinctive male song, so that the female can choose which bird she wants to mate with.

A study released this Friday reveals that specialized cells of neural circuits that facilitate complex learning in songbirds bear significant resemblance to a type of neuron associated with motor development in the human brain.

“These are the qualities that are needed if you want a precise, different masculine song So the female can choose which bird she wants to mate with“, Promised Henrik van Kerstorf, co-author of the study, is a senior scientist at the Wallam Institute at the Oregon University of Health and Science (OHSU). “Required Very specialized brain To make this happen, “he added.

The researchers say that the set of neurons and ion channels involved in the male zebra’s song is similar to the set of similar neurons. betz cells In the primary motor cortex of the human brain. These have long, thick axons that can propagate spikes at very high speeds and frequencies. Therefore, it is believed that they are important for better motor skills in the hands, feet, fingers and wrists.

“Think of a Pianist”Claudio Mello, MD, professor of behavioral neurology at the OHSU School of Medicine, said. “They think very fast, they have to resort to the memories and actions they have learned and stored. Playing the guitar is one thing.”

See also  Scientists describe a mammal that lived 66 million years ago

Mello noted that the new study deepens the scientific understanding of the mechanism involved in better motor learning: “This is a very important model and we believe there is great potential for this new study,” he added.

The fact that the same motor circuit characteristics were shared by different organisms 300 million years ago speaks volumes about the strength of the discovery, the researchers noted. They also claim that the neurological properties they found in the male zebra pinch may be optimal for speed and accuracy. Cohesive evolution.

The study also suggests what mechanisms may be involved when the connection is disconnected. Some genetic mutations that affect these Betz cells can cause relatively mild effects, such as stunting that can be overcome by learning, while other mutations can cause more pronounced effects such as stuttering. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, SHE.

The study was Published In this Friday’s issue of Nature Communications.

When to go, when to fight

