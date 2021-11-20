In London, Eric Gemmore ended his pre-presidential campaign

Report – During a meeting in Zénith in Paris on December 5, the columnist will publish his movement in which his supporters can join.

Special Ambassador to London

Son “London Call” Would have inevitably found a different echo. Having produced for a long time, the British stage of Eric Zemor should be one of the highlights of his pre-presidential campaign. Not yet a candidate, the columnist wanted to use this new international hierarchy to polish his status with foreign political leaders; Talk to the big French community there. Of course, in view of the forthcoming term of the President, do not forget to ask for his generosity …

Ambition will be somewhat hampered by a series of disappointments that have accumulated throughout the week. At the forefront, elected officials refused to meet with him and canceled at the last minute for fear that The Royal would hire its amphitheater. “Reputation damage”. For his public meeting, the columnist will have to change valuables “Theater Reading” Centuries-old company for a very simple conference room,