Home Entertainment Blade: Delroy Lindo joins Marvel Studios reboot cast

Blade: Delroy Lindo joins Marvel Studios reboot cast

Nov 20, 2021 0 Comments
Blade : Delroy Lindo s

Although its release horizon is still a long way off, after it was decided to postpone its arrival in theaters to refine the screenplay, Restart From Knife And its integration into the universe Marvel Studios Step by step. It Hollywood Reporter He draws the announcement of an important merger with his cast on the person of the senior Delroy Lindo.

Malcolm Vampire X

That is currently explained by the popular American media Delroy Lindo So final negotiations are underway to integrate the image Knife, Realized by Bassam Tariq, And what Mahershala Ali Will be on the title roll. The Hollywood Reporter However, there is no indication of the nature of the character being played Beauty – Whether it’s the Vampire Slayer Hero’s ally, or the enemy.

The choice of acting confirms the prestige surrounding each product in any given situation. Marvel Studios Whatever the plan is in its choices. He has been active in cinema and television since the 70s, especially in the 90s with his collaboration. Spike Lee (Malcolm X., Clocks, Crooklin, And much later, Da 5 bloods) And its characters Shorty is available Where Gone are the 60 seconds. On the side Wonderful, We will note that the actor was hired a few years ago Marvel’s Most Wanted, தி Spin-off From Shield’s agents It eventually did not see daylight. Beauty As shown in the picture They are hard to fall In it he plays the famous sheriff Boss Reeves – An updated figure in the Watchmen series as well.

See also  Eddie Murphy has never had a problem in Hollywood because of his skin color

It is still believed that filming is currently underway Knife It is scheduled to launch in late summer of 2022, and the release window was October 6, 2023, the date has now been removed Marvel Studios. See which release horizon is now assigned to the image.

Proof

Arno Kigu
Is on Twitter

You May Also Like

Omar Sai describes his best moments of solitude with Tom Hanks in the movie Inferno

Omar Sai describes his best moments of solitude with Tom Hanks in the movie Inferno

Will Smith knows he can't pass Tom Cruise

Will Smith knows he can’t pass Tom Cruise

Will Smith thinks Tom Cruise is a kind of "cyborg"

Will Smith thinks Tom Cruise is a kind of “cyborg”

Jasmine Grace Grimaldi Actress: Albert de Monaco's Daughter Goes To Work With A Big Name In Cinema!

Jasmine Grace Grimaldi Actress: Albert de Monaco’s Daughter Goes To Work With A Big Name In Cinema!

Toute la culture

François Truffaut, image by image …

These are the best zombie movies on Netflix

These are the best zombie movies on Netflix

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *