The SC Jodoin Born last summer. In the P3 brand, with impressive stats, the new club that crushes everything in its path: 14 wins and 81 goals in 15 league matches. Walhine only succeeded in forcing Jodoiknois to share.

At the end of last season, RAS Jodoigne announced to the P3 players that they could leave. RAS, which is formed in D3 amateurs, wants to align its U19 team to P3. Suddenly, a whole group of thirty people find themselves without the club.

“We talked to the leaders of SAR and they said we could create a club if we wanted and we could share facilities. I contacted a number of players and asked if they were motivated by this challenge and they all responded positively.”, Announces Martin Dehat, Coach of SC Jodoi.

At the center, there are even several players who were playing in the D3 amateurs last season. This is the case Bertrand Bavin, Former defender of SAR Jodoigne: “Martin called me to find out if this project impressed me. I know there are many players with the same profile as me who wanted to spend more time with their families at the end of their careers. We finally formed the same team we had in Jodhpur four or five years ago.