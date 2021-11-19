WhatsApp Delta, the new version of the messaging app: what, how, and where to download it?

CEvery time there are fewer days until 2021 it goes to a ‘new’ life, but No time to wait for WhatsApp messages. As 2022 approaches, a new version has come to light in recent days, bringing some news to the end of more than one hair.

What is WhatsApp Delta and what are the differences in WhatsApp?

Unlike the normal app, Delta users can program and edit already sent messages, which causes a lot of maneuverability and at the same time makes it amazing to easily fix some chats.

Although this version is not available in the Play Store or Apple Store, users are free to try out this new function. To do this, you must first delete the original WhatsApp, then enter Google Chrome and download the WhatsApp APK (executable file) from the page you want.

Please check the URL to ensure that you do not download any malware or programs that could harm your computer. Install WhatsApp Delta, which provides Google Chrome permissions. If there is a warning that it is not possible to install WhatsApp Plus, it is necessary to remove everything related to WhatsApp.

Since this is not the original version, users of the unofficial APK may be allowed indefinitely by blocking the user or by using the phone number used to download WhatsApp Delta.